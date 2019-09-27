Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.59.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.89. 53,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,308,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $47,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,104.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $2,986,811. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,553,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

