AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AMADY opened at $71.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $95.30.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

