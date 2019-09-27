Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.91. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 5,278 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Almaden Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.81.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.