Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 73,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 260,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 78,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,229. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $353.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

