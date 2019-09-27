Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of AA opened at $20.99 on Monday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

