Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.24. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 3,021,128 shares.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 401,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 583,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

