Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKAM. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $102.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

