Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) Insider Buys £6,930 in Stock

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) insider Liisa Annika Poutiainen acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,930 ($9,055.27).

Shares of LON:AAF opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.41. Airtel Africa Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 53.05 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.37 ($0.97). The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

