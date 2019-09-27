AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $0.95. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 14,123 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

About AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AirMedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirMedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.