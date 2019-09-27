Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €153.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €135.13 ($157.12).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €119.54 ($139.00) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.37. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

