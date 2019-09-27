AIDUS TOKEN (AID) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $41,855.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.05439099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015613 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AID is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

