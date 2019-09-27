AI Doctor Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Bit-Z and BCEX. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $709,487.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, Bibox, OKEx, CoinBene and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

