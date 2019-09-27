AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $1.20. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered AEterna Zentaris from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 1,428.66% and a negative net margin of 536.79%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AEterna Zentaris by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

