Aeron (ARN) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bit-Z, Kuna and Tidex. Aeron has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $4.00 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00191326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01030542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kuna and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

