Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Shares Up 29.1%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) shot up 29.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91, 7,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 999,900% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

