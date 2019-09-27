Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.24.

Acushnet stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,079. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. Acushnet’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 323,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Acushnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $662,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

