Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt stock traded down GBX 6.93 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,369. Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt has a 52 week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Company Profile

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

