9,578 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $208,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $2,804,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 672,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,208,000 after acquiring an additional 167,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $302,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,480 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

