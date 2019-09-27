8,993 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrew N. Kattos purchased 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,645.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $547,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,334 shares of company stock worth $129,001. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.