$63.39 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce $63.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the lowest is $62.54 million. PROS reported sales of $49.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $247.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.41 million to $248.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $291.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.49 million to $297.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRO. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,876,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $217,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,328.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,388 shares of company stock valued at $58,360,668 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 162,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. PROS has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

