4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,631.92

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,631.92 and traded as low as $2,950.00. 4imprint Group shares last traded at $2,990.00, with a volume of 15,023 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,898.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,631.92. The company has a market cap of $839.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Andrew Scull sold 6,761 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.14), for a total transaction of £192,147.62 ($251,074.90).

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

