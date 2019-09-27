3,278 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,052,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $181,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,739,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. 29,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,141. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

