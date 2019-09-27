2,448 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GTX shares. Bank of America raised Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

