2,360 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

IR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,621. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

