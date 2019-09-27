1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading 0.1% Higher

1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCIT) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides personal banking services, such as personal checking, personal interest checking, senior checking, economy checking, personal savings, personal money market, and IRA savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; auto, boat, home equity, home improvements, and vacations loans; and online bill payment, personal payment, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and night depository services.

