11,600 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,016,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,596.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $81.12. 546,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

