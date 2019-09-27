10,880 Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 329,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 205,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

