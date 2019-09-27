1,045 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after acquiring an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 554,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,361,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

