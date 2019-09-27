$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Skechers USA reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. 38,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,567. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,055. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.