$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.90. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $394.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 730,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 222,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 283,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 121,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 721,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

