$0.77 EPS Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. S & T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S & T Bancorp.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $65,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.