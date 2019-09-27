-$0.74 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings of ($5.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.27).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPTH shares. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 24,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.28.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

