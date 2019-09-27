-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.49). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $610,121.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $37,127.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,211 shares of company stock worth $5,008,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,017,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 418.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,443,000 after acquiring an additional 166,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 170.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after acquiring an additional 962,209 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 256,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $759.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.22. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

