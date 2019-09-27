$0.31 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 409,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,129. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

