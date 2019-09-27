-$0.14 EPS Expected for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 70,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -2.46.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

