-$0.08 EPS Expected for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICD. B. Riley dropped their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 299,723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 603,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

