-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 3,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,082. The company has a market cap of $111.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

