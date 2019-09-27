-$0.07 EPS Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $230,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,824.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,881 shares of company stock worth $2,860,284. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 668,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.07. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

