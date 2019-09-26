Zipper (ZIP) Market Cap Tops $3.89 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

