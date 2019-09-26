ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,086.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 378,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 346,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,274.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 363,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $681.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.73.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.