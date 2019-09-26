Zacks: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 185 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 176,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sol Khazani bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at $206,481.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Kanen bought 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,768.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 977,257 shares of company stock worth $1,374,490. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 427,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.