Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Hold

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

SMSI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 million, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,599.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

