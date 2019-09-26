Zacks Investment Research Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy's regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. The company also boasts a solid capital expenditure program, under which it plans to spend $11.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and replacements, and electric supply projects from 2019 through 2023. These initiatives will enable the company to provide reliable services to its customers. It also outperformed its industry in past one year. However, its consumer operations are subject to various state and federal environmental regulations. It also incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash. It estimates to incur cost of removal expenditures to comply with regulations relating to ash disposal worth $188 million from 2019 through 2023.”

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $357,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CMS Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

