Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,761. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.40). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,885,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

