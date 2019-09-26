Zacks Investment Management Sells 584 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,688,000 after acquiring an additional 969,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $51,217,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 601.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $31,671,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Generac by 31.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

GNRC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.55. 27,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,939. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

