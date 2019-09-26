Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 9,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

