Zacks Investment Management Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Cubic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 815,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cubic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cubic by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 134,663 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cubic by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 521,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cubic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 491,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.09. 2,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 1.18. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

