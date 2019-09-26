Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.99 Million in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $186,840,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Yum China by 205.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Yum China by 2,836.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 199,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 55,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

