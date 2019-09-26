Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. 40,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,355. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.