Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Dana were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 1,268,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dana by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after buying an additional 1,021,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after buying an additional 906,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after buying an additional 842,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,602,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after buying an additional 825,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAN. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

In other Dana news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 591,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

